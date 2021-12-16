Photo of the Day: December 16, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the new downtown Nashville Pancake Pantry location, which recently opened at 220 Molloy Street.

A public grand opening for the new downtown Nashville location took place Monday, December 13th.

The new SoBro location will offer menu favorites made famous at the original Hillsboro Village eatery, now celebrating its 60th anniversary, as well as new additions, such as bloody marys and mimosas. The 4,200-square foot restaurant features 114 seats inside and 28 on an outdoor patio. The Pancake Pantry’s downtown location will also offer catering, and the space can also be booked for private evening events.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.