Photo of the Day: December 15, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of one of the Christmas trees currently on display at The Factory at Franklin.

A favorite Factory tradition, the parade of trees at The Factory features 40 decorated trees, each with a distinctive theme. The Factory owners provided each shop and restaurant with a Christmas tree and gift card to purchase decorations in their own style. Visitors can enjoy a tree decorated with flowers, a music themed tree and even a pizza-themed tree, among others.

The parade of trees is also featured on The Factory’s social media sites where followers are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree to win a gift card to The Factory shop or restaurant of their choice.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.