Photo of the Day: December 14, 2024

Photo of the day:These Williamson Medical Center newborns are going down in history dressed in outfits inspired by the iconic Rudolph and Clarice to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the beloved holiday film classic. These bundles of joy are lighting up the season in crochet outfits handmade by Debi Reynolds, a Williamson Health Critical Care Paramedic and Field Training Officer. Thank you to the hardworking elves in the award-winning Williamson Health obstetrics department for getting these reindeer here in time to help Santa guide his sleigh.

