Photo of the Day: December 14, 2022

Photo of the day: It’s Franklin’s first-ever holiday pop-up – World’s Best Cup of Coffee inside The Harpeth Hotel. Pictured is the Xmas Ordamints, Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose, Red Ruby, Rosemary Syrup, Cherry Syrup served in a glass ornament to pour into your glass.

Open on Thursday – Saturday, from 5 pm until midnight. The space is open to those over 21 after 9 pm, from 5 pm – 9 pm; an adult must accompany those under 21.

Visit them at 130 Second Avenue North, Franklin.

