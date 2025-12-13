Photo of the Day: December 13, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Giving Tuesday, the American Cancer Society (ACS) brought together country music artists, thousands of fans and those impacted by the disease to raise critical funds to help end cancer as we know it, for everyone. The 2025 Country vs. Cancer concert, brought to you by The HARDY Fund and Whiskey Jam, was held on Dec. 2, 2025, at the Pinnacle in Nashville. The benefit concert raised more than $350,000 and featured performances from some of the biggest names in country music, including HARDY, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner and McCoy Moore.

Country vs. Cancer is more than just a concert. It’s a call to action, shining a spotlight on the experiences of those touched by cancer. The evening highlighted impactful stories from those in treatment, survivors, caregivers, and patient advocates. The event emphasized the ongoing need for research, support programs, and advocacy for those facing one of life’s hardest moments: a cancer diagnosis.

“It was an honor to be part of Country vs. Cancer this year,” said HARDY. “Music brings people together, and we united for a great cause on Dec. 2. I’m so thankful I was able to be part of this event and help raise money for people who are battling cancer.”

