Photo of the Day: December 13, 2024

Photo of the day: The Light the World Giving Machines, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is open for another season of giving. This will be the fourth year the machines are in the greater Nashville area. The Giving Machines allow Tennesseans to support charities with the simple push of a button, similar to buying a drink or candy bar from a vending machine. However, in these vending machines, visitors can buy meals, clothing, classes, home goods or even a chicken for those in need. The items are provided and distributed by local and global charities.

The Giving Machines is open to visitors daily from December 6-15, 2024, from 10:00am – 8:00pm in the lobby at 231 Public Square in Franklin, TN. Items in the machines range in price from $5 – $500, making donations truly accessible.

