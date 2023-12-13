Photo of the Day: December 13, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Fleet Feet Nashville, the popular chain of running specialty stores, celebrated the grand opening of its Cool Springs location over the weekend with vendor giveaways totaling $2,500 and free gifts with purchase. Located at 545 Cool Springs Blvd., the first 50 customers in-store also received a goodie bag to celebrate the opening.

Christie Adams came into the organization as an employee in 2006, right as the existing store in Brentwood had been open for four years. Fast forward, and under her leadership, Fleet Feet Nashville expanded to six locations, with sales volume increasing tenfold from Adams’ initial ownership in 2011. Her dedication and vision have been instrumental in transforming the brand’s presence in the region.

Fleet Feet Mt. Juliet and Fleet Feet Murfreesboro were officially transitioned to Adams’ ownership early last month from the previous owner, Krista Dugosh. With this acquisition, Fleet Feet will continue to build upon Dugosh’s legacy to bring even more support, knowledge and outstanding products to the local running and walking community.

