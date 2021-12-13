Photo of the Day: December 13, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade, which took place Sunday, December 12.

Country artist Chris Janson brought the good vibes handing out rods and reels to children along the way and of course, there was dancing and smiles as the big man in red arrived. Before the parade started, Amanda Shires performed on the roof of Puckett’s.

