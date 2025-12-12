Photo of the Day: December 12, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: While visiting Cheekwood’s holiday lights, be sure to stop by the mansion to see the display by Laura Dowling, Chief White House Floral Designer from 2009–2015, who once again brings her vision and handcrafted designs to the Cheekwood Mansion.

This year, Dowling’s vision is an homage to the sweet treats of the holiday season. Inspired by visions of sugarplums, candy-colored hues, and chestnuts roasting over an open fire, holiday nostalgia will come alive with vintage ornaments, florals, ribbon, and colorful baubles, decorated topiaries, wreaths, trees, and garlands. Find tickets here.

