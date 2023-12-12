Photo of the Day: December 12, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: This weekend, the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum featured songwriter Mike Stoller in its in-depth interview series Poets and Prophets. The series features songwriters who have made significant contributions to country music. The program was hosted by Vice President of Museum Services Michael Gray in the museum’s Ford Theater and included vintage photos and audio and film clips from Stoller’s career.

Stoller, who wrote and produced some of the most enduring classic songs of the 1950s and ’60s with his partner, the late Jerry Leiber, made a rare Nashville appearance to discuss his legendary music career.

The songwriting team of Leiber and Stoller formed in 1950, when Stoller began creating melodies and arrangements that dovetailed with Leiber’s lyrics. In 1952, they wrote “Hound Dog” for blues singer Big Mama Thornton, which became an enormous pop, R&B and country hit for Country Music Hall of Fame member Elvis Presley in 1956 and made Leiber and Stoller the hottest songwriting team in rock & roll. They also wrote “Jailhouse Rock,” “Loving You,” “King Creole,” “Treat Me Nice,” “(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care” and other hits for Presley.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.