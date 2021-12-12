Photo of the Day: December 12, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Nila Huddleston in the role of Violet in Backlight Productions live radio recording of “It’s A Wonderful Life”. Backlight Productions is an organization for theater arts for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Join Backlight Productions online for their virtual performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” A $10 ticket gives you access to the YouTube premiere showing December 19 – 31. Click here for more information.

