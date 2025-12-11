Photo of the Day: December 11, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The holiday season officially began in Nashville last night as three-time GRAMMY® winner Trisha Yearwood launched her Christmastime with Trisha Yearwood: 12 Days of Christmas Symphony Tour with a festive performance alongside the Nashville Symphony led by conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez.

Yearwood lit up the stage with selections from her new holiday album, Christmastime, out now via Virgin Music Group and Gwendolyn Records, along with some of her biggest hits.

Backed by lush, cinematic arrangements, the show featured standout moments including a moving performance of “Christmas Time Is Here,” a soulful rendition of “Blue Christmas,” and the crowd-favorite original “Merry Christmas, Valentine.”

The Nashville kickoff marks the first of 12 symphony performances nationwide. Yearwood will join orchestras across the country to bring her holiday album to life throughout December. Full tour dates at www.trishayearwood.com/tour.

