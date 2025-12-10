Photo of the Day: December 10, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: GraceWorks Ministries’ 26th Annual Turkey Trot shattered expectations on Thanksgiving morning, November 27, 2025, with 4,737 participants gathering at Meridian Cool Springs for the beloved charity run. The event raised record-breaking funds for GraceWorks’ programs providing food, shelter and support services to struggling families throughout Williamson County and Middle Tennessee.

The turnout surpassed last year’s Turkey Trot by more than 500 participants and continued the event’s growth trajectory from previous years. Participants of all ages took part in the 10K, 5K and Kids’ Turkey Chase, with many arriving in festive attire, including Santa, turkey, and Big Bird costumes.

