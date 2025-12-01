Photo of the Day: December 1, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry hosted international partners in town for the 59th Annual CMA Awards at WSM Studios on the Opry Plaza. The event preceded the partners visit to the Opry next door and was held to celebrate international support of the Opry’s 100th celebration this year, which resulted in countless media stories and content shared across the globe.

