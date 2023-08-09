Photo of the Day: August 9, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: A ribbon cutting was held for the new Pollinator Garden at John P Holt Library in Brentwood.

The library opened the Reading Terrace in 2006, providing patrons an outdoor space to read or study. Over the years, the patio has added a sensory garden, a Heather Gay Lanier Memorial Garden, and a trickling fountain with colorful decorations to support the sensory garden scavenger hunt. Now, it’s also home to various colorful plants that will attract bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, and birds.

