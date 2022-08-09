Photo of the Day: August 9, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Earlier this month, vocal powerhouse Brooke Eden participated in her second “Music Matters with RIAA” event since announcing the unique partnership this year. Brooke visited with campers at Girls Inc. at YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee where she performed music from her new EP Choosing You, shared how music inspired her to be her true self, and encouraged campers to share their stories and what songs have inspired them. “Music Matters with RIAA” is a partnership designed to demonstrate how music can enable our authentic voice, give us purpose, connect us to each other and give us strength and courage to navigate life’s challenges.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.