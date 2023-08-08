Photo of the Day: August 8, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Rising singer/songwriter Josh Ross made his Grand Ole Opry debut on July 26, stepping into the circle for the first time for a packed house of his family, friends, team, and country music fans.

Opening with “First Taste Of Gone,” the true-to-life ballad that kicked off his whirlwind journey in Nashville, Ross then performed his debut U.S. single “Trouble.” After an emotional pause on stage to take in the moment with gratitude, he earned a standing ovation and shared with the audience, “It’s special when people connect to your music, and feel the same way you’re feeling. It’s amazing to see what songs can do. Honestly music has saved me, and songwriting has saved me.”

