Photo of the Day: August 7, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: It was George Strait weekend in Nashville on July 28th-29th at Nissan Stadium. During Strait’s set on Friday night, Chris Stapleton came out to perform three songs with the King of Country Music. Two of the songs, Stapleton wrote for Strait-“Love’s Gonna Make it Alright” and “You Don’t Know What You’re Missing.”

