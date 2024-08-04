Photo of the Day: August 4, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry, the home of America’s music, celebrated the 30thanniversary of Paramount Pictures’ beloved classic Forrest Gump on a special sold-out Sunday Night Opry at the Grand Ole Opry House and the Opry debut of award-winning actor & humanitarian Gary Sinise & The Lt. Dan Band, who was introduced to the stage by a heartfelt video message from Tom Hanks. Additionally, the movie’s producer, Academy Award-winner Wendy Finerman, actor Mykelti Williamson, who portrayed the iconic character Bubba in the film, and Michael Conner Humphreys, who portrayed Forrest Gump as a young boy, each appeared as guest hosts.

The special Opry also featured Mandy Barnett, Madeline Edwards, The Gatlin Brothers, Scotty Hasting, Jamey Johnson, Gary LeVox, Scotty McCreery, and Stolen Silver performing songs from the 12X platinum-selling movie soundtrack. Additonally, the live audience was treated to clips of the Academy Award® winning movie for Best Picture throughout the show.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.