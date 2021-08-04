Photo of the Day: August 4, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Nolensville Little League All Stars parade held on Sunday, celebrating the team as they head to The Regional Tournament in Georgia. You can send off the team on August 4, 11:30 am at Quinn’s Neighborhood Pub at 1010 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin. You can watch the team play on Friday via ESPN live streaming. Sherra Wagner submitted today’s photo.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.