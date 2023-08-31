Photo of the Day: August 31, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, located in Marathon Village, recently hosted a Grand Reopening celebration in honor of the completion of an extensive renovation.

The hospitality team hosted friends, family, brand partners and fans to get a first look at the space, which includes a new full-service bar and restaurant, private event spaces, an upgrades educational tour and tasting experience and more. Nelson’s Green Brier brought out the Whiskey Wagon, a new on-the-go bar service for Nelson’s sips, a stockcar in partnership with driver Stefan Parsons, freshly rolled cigars by Honor Cigars, tattoos by Sage & Serpent, Nashville SmileBar photobooth and performances from Old Crow Medicine Show and JD Clayton.

