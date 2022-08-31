Photo of the Day: August 31, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: If you need a good steak suggestion, you can try Longhorn Steakhouse in Spring Hill, located at 2040 Crossings Boulevard. Featured is the outlaw ribeye, a 20-ounce steak, and a loaded baked potato as a side.

Find the menu here.

***

