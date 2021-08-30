Photo of the Day: August 30, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Serrato's Steakhouse
photo by Donna Vissman

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is of Serrato’s Steakhouse, which is expected to open on September 13 in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center, located at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin.

Serrato’s Steakhouse will offer chef-inspired dishes, including hand-cut prime steaks, fresh seafood, and gourmet salads. Their hand-cut, prime steaks will be cooked to perfection to achieve optimal flavor and desired cooking temperature.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

