Photo of the Day: August 29, 2023

Photo of the day: 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails within The Harpeth Hotel is expanding its brunch service to include Saturdays along with Sundays.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the restaurant’s delicious brunch offerings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every weekend.

A few delish dishes and refreshing cocktails include:

Stuffed Brioche French Toast with cream cheese, banana pastry cream, strawberries, peanut & graham cracker crumble and banana chips

with cream cheese, banana pastry cream, strawberries, peanut & graham cracker crumble and banana chips Crab Cake Benedict with arugula, english muffin, creole hollandaise, poached egg, breakfast potatoes

with arugula, english muffin, creole hollandaise, poached egg, breakfast potatoes Franklin Fizz made with gin, Aperol, orgeat, lemon, egg white

made with gin, Aperol, orgeat, lemon, egg white Sine Mentu made with Jameson, Kahlua, espresso, simple syrup, sea salt

