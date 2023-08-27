Photo of the Day: August 27, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum recognized acclaimed radio and television host Lorianne Crook at its 15th annual Louise Scruggs Memorial Forum in the museum’s Ford Theater. During an in-depth interview with museum writer-editor Angela Stefano Zimmer, Crook discussed her over 40 years in media.

Crook is one half of the hosting duo Crook & Chase, as well as a television and radio producer and writer. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and raised primarily in Nashville, she began her television career at Wichita Falls, Texas’s KAUZ-TV and Nashville’s WKRN-TV, where she wrote, produced and hosted two national award-winning health and medical documentaries, as well as the nightly entertainment news program PM Magazine.

Pictured-Museum Executive Vice President of External Affairs Lisa Purcell, Nancy Shapiro, Marcie Allen Van Mol, Kay West, Sarah Trahern, Museum Board Chair Mary Ann McCready

(Front row, left to right) Museum Writer-Editor Angela Stefano Zimmer, Bebe Evans, Lorianne Crook, Museum CEO Kyle Young

