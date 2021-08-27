Photo of the Day: August 27, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the BigD Theater at AMC Classic Spring Hill 12.

This movie theater is located at 2068 Crossing Circle in Spring Hill. It offers a RealD 3D Theater and a BigD Theater. This premium, large-screen format, auditorium offers innovations in dimensional sight, dynamic sound and deluxe seating. Enjoy the wall to wall and floor to ceiling screen, paired with plush seating that will take your movie fun to the next level.

This audio system is a true revolution in sound technology, with audio processing that is supported by quad-amplified speakers and subwoofers. The BigD is powered by a cutting edge Christie Brilliant 3-D flash projector that also presents 2-D entertainment. This creates a picture quality with even higher resolution than HD, putting you into the onscreen action.

