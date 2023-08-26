Photo of the Day: August 26, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Even though it’s the dog days of summer, fall will be top of mind as Scooter’s Coffee puts a fun spin on its puppy-loved Pup Cups for National Dog Day on Saturday, Aug. 26. Dogs can enjoy a free, fall-inspired Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup made up of all dog-friendly ingredients, including whipped cream, a pumpkin dog treat and a dusting of cinnamon. The first 15 canine customers at each Scooter’s Coffee store on National Dog Day also will receive a bandana imprinted with the Scooter’s Coffee signature Smiley logo, at participating locations while supplies last.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.