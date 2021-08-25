Photo of the Day: August 25, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from the flooding event that occurred in Humphreys County over the weekend.

Preliminary reports from National Weather Service show 17.02″ of rain measured at McEwen, TN (Humphreys County), an all-time 24-hour rainfall record. Williamson County Rescue swiftwater crews, along with many other first responders, assisted Humphreys County over the weekend.

Find out how you can help the flooding victims here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.