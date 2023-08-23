Photo of the Day: August 23, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is the place to celebrate National Pork Chop Day in Nashville.

On Sunday, August 27, Perry’s invites guests from Nashville to experience an exquisite 4-course Pork Chop celebration for just $44 at its Grove Drive location. From 4 p.m. to close, this celebratory offer will feature a delicious lineup of choices, including:

Perry’s Famous Pork Chop Bites: These delicious morsels of juicy pork are the perfect way to create a flavor of explosion with every bite.

These delicious morsels of juicy pork are the perfect way to create a flavor of explosion with every bite. White Bean Pork Chili: Infused with poblano peppers, hatch green chiles, seasoned with garlic and oregano, and finished with diced applewood-smoked bacon and pieces of Perry’s Famous Pork Chop.

Infused with poblano peppers, hatch green chiles, seasoned with garlic and oregano, and finished with diced applewood-smoked bacon and pieces of Perry’s Famous Pork Chop. Perry’s Famous Pork Chop : The legendary seven-finger high, signature chop has captured the hearts of connoisseurs far and wide.

: The legendary seven-finger high, signature chop has captured the hearts of connoisseurs far and wide. Dessert Options include: Orange Vanilla Cream Cheesecake, Chocolate Crunch and more.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.