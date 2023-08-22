Photo of the Day: August 22, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Cheekwood Botanical Gardens is offering Bruce Munro an outdoor exhibit until October 27th. Enjoy Bruce Munro’s spectacular light installations. Guests can partake in seasonal beers, specialty cocktails, and irresistible bites from the city’s favorite food trucks and Café 29. Advanced reservation required, find them here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.