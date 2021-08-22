Photo of the Day: August 22, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Reba McEntire stopped by Triple Crown Bakery in downtown Franklin. Triple Crown Bakery is located at 118 4th Avenue North.

In May, Reese Witherspoon and her mom were spotted at the Franklin bakery celebrating Mother’s Day.

