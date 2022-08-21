Photo of the Day: August 21, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Palmetto Moon is now open at CoolSprings Galleria. The Southern lifestyle retailer opened its newest store in Franklin, Tennessee, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Palmetto Moon serves as a one-stop shop for women’s and men’s fashion, kids apparel and gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, collegiate gear, drinkware, and more for the Southern at heart.

