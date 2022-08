Photo of the Day: August 20, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN gathered a group of volunteers to prepare the 49th Annual Heritage Ball invitations to be mailed. Several of the volunteers touted this had been a tradition for them for more than a decade or two. On hand was Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley and ball co-chair Cordia Harrington. The black tie fundraiser will be held Saturday, October 1 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

***

