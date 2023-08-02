Photo of the Day: August 2, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Tennessee City Management Association (TCMA) has recognized Eric Stuckey as its City Manager of the Year for 2023. Stuckey was presented the award Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the 83rd Annual Conference of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) held at the Renaissance Convention Center in Nashville.

