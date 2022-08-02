Photo of the Day: August 2, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Cody Johnson sold-out FirstBank Amphitheater last week in Franklin. And while the weather delayed the opening of the gates, the fans still were ready to see the Texas native take the stage.

Johnson is a former rodeo bull rider, but due to injuries, country music became his mainstay. That focus he previously spent on 8 seconds of riding a bull turned into the next one hour and fifty minutes entertaining a crowd bringing a high-energy show that one might compare to a Garth Brooks show. If Johson plays a show near you, go see it if you can score a ticket, you won’t be disappointed.

