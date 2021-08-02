Photo of the Day: August 2, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Burlington “coming soon” sign at Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center in Franklin.

A building permit has been issued for Burlington at 545 Cool Springs Blvd (formerly Stein Mart), confirms The City of Franklin.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.