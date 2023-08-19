Photo of the Day: August 19, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Nashville Stampede will host their second annual homestand, Stampede Days, on Aug. 18-20 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena. The action begins at 7:45 p.m. CT on Friday, August 18, 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 19, and 1:45 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 20. Tickets for the event are on sale now, and start at $20, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.comand PBR.com, at the Bridgestone Arena Box Office , or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

