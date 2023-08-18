Photo of the Day: August 18, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Luke Bryan sells out Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, August 12th for the sixth time. Suffering from vocal congestion, the country superstar pushed through to deliver two hours of music. In addressing the fans, he shared, “As y’all know last weekend I had to cancel three shows, but I was not going to cancel Nashville under any circumstances,” to which the crowd cheered.

At one point, Bryan stepped behind the piano for an acoustic set where he performed Lionel Richie’s “Endless Love” and Ronnie Milsap’s “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me.

At several points during the concert, when Bryan took a moment to catch his breath, the audience was more than happy to fill in the lyrics. He even joked at one point, “If y’all give me a three-star review on Yelp tonight, I’m gonna be pissed.”

Bryan was to perform in Brandon, Mississippi, on Sunday, August 13th but canceled his show. Stating, “Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle. Every show I sing I’m setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better. Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.