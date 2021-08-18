Photo of the Day: August 18, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Ninja Cowboy Obstacle Course at Tennessee State Fair/photo by Taylor Means

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair. The Fair opened on August 12 and will run through Saturday, August 21. See more photos here.

Fair Hours:
Monday-Friday: 5:00 p.m. opening
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. opening
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. opening

Fair Admissions:
Adults: $12
Children (6-12): $6
Children 5 & under: Free

*Consider getting a season pass here, which is good for gate admission only, ride tickets must be purchased separately.

For more up-to-date information and a schedule of events, click the link here.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

