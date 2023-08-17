Photo of the Day: August 17, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Americana Taphouse in Franklin is presenting Pint Night, hosted by the Black Abbey Brewing Company. The event will take place on August 17th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., offering three Black Abbey beers on tap with flight and beer specials. Additionally, customers will be able to take home a souvenir glass cup by purchasing a pint.

Americana Taphouse is located at 94 E Main Street, Franklin.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.