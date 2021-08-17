Photo of the Day: August 17, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the soon-to-be-open Trader Joe’s in Franklin.

The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin on Friday, August 27th.

Located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, this will be the first Trader Joe’s in Williamson County and the sixth in the state—with the fifth opening in Chattanooga just days before, on August 25th.

