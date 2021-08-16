Photo of the Day: August 16, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair. The Fair opened on August 12 and will run through Saturday, August 21. See more photos here.

Fair Hours:

Monday-Friday: 5:00 p.m. opening

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. opening

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. opening

Fair Admissions:

Adults: $12

Children (6-12): $6

Children 5 & under: Free

*Consider getting a season pass here, which is good for gate admission only, ride tickets must be purchased separately.

For more up-to-date information and a schedule of events, click the link here.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.