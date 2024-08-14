Photo of the Day: August 14, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day : Country artist Austin Williams made his Grand Ole Opry debut, performing the title track of his new ‘Broken Things Break Things’ EP as well as his debut single “Wanna Be Saved,” which has been streamed more than 21 million times.

The moment was especially meaningful for Williams, who grew up 23 miles away from the Grand Ole Opry house, listening to WSM Radio with his great-grandfather every day. Last night, Williams was surrounded by family, including his grandfather, who was recently diagnosed with cancer and dreamed that before his passing, he’d see his grandson step into the famed Circle.

