Photo of the Day: August 14, 2023

Photo of the day: Folds of Honor Tennessee raised over $265,000 to support America’s fallen and injured service members, first responders, spouses, and children last week at the 3rd annual celebrity golf tournament. Celebrities, including Cortland Finnegan, Derrick Mason, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Melissa Joan Hart, Michael Ray, RaeLynn, Rex Ryan and many more, gathered in support of the Folds of Honor mission.

With the 26-team field helping provide a record 53 scholarships awarded to deserving individuals, FOHTN continues to offer uniquely curated opportunities to raise monies for the mission. The prestigious Governors Club in Brentwood, TN, provided its immaculate course for a great day on the links.

