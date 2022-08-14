Photo of the Day: August 14, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: All rise for “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which is holding its last two shows today at TPAC featuring Richard Thomas, best known for his role in the Walton’s and most recently in the Netflix series Ozark, playing the role of Atticus. This production is not one to miss, you will laugh, and you will cry and it will have you on the edge of your seat.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.