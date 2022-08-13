Photo of the Day: August 13, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Today is the last day to enjoy the Williamson County Fair. Gates open at 10 am until midnight. All active and retired military individuals are admitted free with a military ID. Here’s what you need to know about the Williamson County Fair.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.