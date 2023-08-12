Photo of the Day: August 12, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: North Italia launched a sweet and savory, three-course prix fixe brunch experience on August 5 at your local North Italia.

Available every weekend throughout the month, the modern Italian restaurant’s prix fixe brunch will be priced at $35 per person. It will feature starter options including a Banana Coffee Cake, Sicilian Meatball and Charcuterie Plate. A dynamic, flavorful selection of mains such as Cannoli French Toast with ricotta mascarpone, chocolate pearls, crushed pistachios, and maple syrup; Farmer’s Market Scramble with grilled asparagus, piquillo pepper, spinach, cipollini, English pea, and grana Padano; along with a variety of hashes, pastas, pizzas and more will also be available for guests to enjoy. Third course dessert options include delectable Salted Caramel Budino and Italian Donuts.

