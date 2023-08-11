Photo of the Day: August 11, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Skylight inside The Factory at Franklin Bartending team is crafting some specialized cocktails you won’t find on our menu.

Their latest creation is called The Sock Hop, and it’s perfect for summer. Reminiscent of a creamsicle, the frothy drink is made with coconut rum, cream liqueur, thyme-honey syrup, and orange juice.

