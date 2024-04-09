Photo of the Day: April 9, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chris Tomlin’s ‘Good Friday Nashville’ became the largest ticketed Christian concert at Bridgestone Arena for the third time with a sold-out attendance of 15,889 on Friday night. Chris invited CMA Entertainer of The Year and Grammy award winner Lainey Wilson and chart-topping CCM artist Cody Carnes to perform, along with previously announced speaker Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson and performers CCM powerhouse Kari Jobe and Grammy-nominated Anne Wilson.

