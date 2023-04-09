Photo of the Day: April 9, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Enjoy Easter brunch at the Australian-inspired Two Hands from 8am – 5pm. Come for their famous banana walnut bread and stay for the $25 bottomless bloody marys and $39 mimosa carafes. Two Hands gets busy for brunch on the weekends so make sure you grab a reservation in advance.

Soon, we will be able to enjoy Two Hands at The Factory in Franklin.

